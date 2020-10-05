Tourism sector moving towards gradual revival: Dir Tourism

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Protection and Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) on Monday organized various activities including Cycling, Trekking and a Nature Walk in the famed Dachigam National Park.

In the early morning hours, around 30 enthusiasts and Adventure lovers from various walks of life took part in the events flagged off by Director, Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani in presence of Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Naqash, WildLife Warden Central, Altaf Hussain and President ATOAK, Rauf Tramboo.

“With Tourism in Kashmir now open and gradually moving towards revival, the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir has started its publicity campaigns primarily focused on communicating a message that Tourists can come here hassle free, as all COVID related SoPs are in place and enjoy our hospitality and experience nature in all its beautiful shades and manifestations” Director Tourism, Kashmir said and added that we are also observing the National Wildlife Week (October 2-8) alongside to make people aware about the importance of Wildlife and the critical need to protect and conserve our biodiversity, which is directly linked to our Tourism.