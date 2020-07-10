Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 11:25 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches 'Monsoon Fest'

UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 11:25 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of its seasonal ‘Monsoon Fest’ campaign.

The service offerings, which range from 20-point comprehensive vehicle health check-up to doorstep services, are available across select Northern Indian states starting from 1st July to 31st August 2020.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “Our aim of delivering exceptional experience across all touchpoints has inspired and guided us to innovate and energize all our actions.”

