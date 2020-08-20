Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:08 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor opens bookings

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:08 PM
Representational Pic

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced bookings open for its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, beginning 22nd August 2020.

In a statement, the company said the Urban Cruiser which is the youngest urban SUV from Toyota in India, is built for today’s young achievers who have earned respect for their achievements & bold choices in life & who aspire to own a Toyota SUV at a young age.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said the bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are open from 22nd August, 2020 at a nominal amount of Rs. 11,000.  Customers can make their bookings online on www.toyotabharat.com or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership.

