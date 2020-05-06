Trade Unions protest move to cut staff pay

Trade unions on Wednesday strongly protested against the decision of some state governments to cut their employees’ pay, increase working hours and delay movement of migrant workers who wish to return home amid the lockdown.

As many as 12 central trade unions raised various issues during a webinar with Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and senior officials of the ministry on Wednesday.

The unions demanded effective implementation of Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 and also pitched for bringing a national policy for migrant workers.

In a statement issued after the webinar, BJP-affiliated BharatiyaMazdoorSangh (BMS) said it has demanded from the “government to immediately start creating a National Register of Migrant Workers for creating data base, proper identity, portability, labour law protection, social security benefits etc.”

The union told the minister that many migrant workers returning to their homes are facing various problems, both in the host state as well as their home state.

The BMS said the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 is grossly violated when train fare is collected from workers, and contractors/principal employers do not provide them with wages or food in the labour camps.