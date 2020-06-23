Traders, business delegations meet Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today listened to issues of different delegations and individuals, including representatives of traders and business community, here at the SKICC.

On the occasion, the Advisor impressed upon the traders that the LG administration is abreast to the problems faced by them in the backdrop of nationwide lockdown and would take all the steps for the welfare of the community.

He emphasized upon them to observe all the precautions in terms of social distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizers in the process of Lockdown exit. He advised them to follow the guidelines issued by government ardently and take no chance by showing any carelessness.

A delegation of J&K Haj &Umrah Services Association pleaded for some succor from the government to overcome the recurring business losses in the prevailing pandemic. They demanded soft loans and subsistence in their favour so that their establishments are able to withstand this difficult phase.

A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association demanded speeding up of the work on the 4-laning of Jammu-Srinagar national highway to make it a reliable all weather connectivity between the Valley and rest of the country. They also asked for checking the prices of construction material that have gone up after lockdown and resumption of the development activities across the valley.

Another delegation of All Traders Association Anantnag asked for rail connectivity to the Valley with other parts of country. They also demanded interest free or low interest loans for the small businesses, unorganised sector and transporters to compensate their losses incurred due to Covid-19 lockdown; construction of Mini-Secretariat; Cold storage facility; conference hall and MRI facility at the district headquarters.

A delegation of Traders Federation Baramulla sought car parking facilities at the already identified locations, face lifting of main markets, renovation of lanes, bylanes in the township. They also demanded establishment of Mother-Child Care Hospital in the district, besides providing adjacent government land to the local GMC.

Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association delegation demanded relief package for the transport sector in view of the current slump in their businesses. They appealed the central government to announce package for them out of the mega business stimulus package announced by the Prime Minister of India.

Moreover the delegation of Sangarmal Traders Welfare Association sought waiver of different charges and dues levied by government besides providing them amnesty period for paying rental dues towards the Srinagar Development Authority.

A delegation of Traders Union Tral demanded rehabilitation of 52 shopkeepers, whose shops were dismantled for some developmental purpose.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to each delegation and individual and directed the concerned to resolve all the issues without unduly elapsing any time.