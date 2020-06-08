Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 4:05 AM

Traders call on DC Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 4:05 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Traders from Anantnag town today called on Deputy Commissioner Anantnag K KSidha and put forth their demand to ease facility for opening of business establishments.

A delegation of representatives of various trade associations including Shopkeepers Association, Industrial Units Association, Transporters Association, Pharmaceutical Traders Association and Fruit Dealers Association called upon the DC.

According to statement, the Deputy Commissioner  sought cooperation from the representatives of trade bodies for opening business establishments and asked them to submit the plan for opening the market keeping in view the SOP’s and guidelines of COVID-19.

He also asked the traders’ to submit a plan regarding time table for opening milk shops, fruit and vegetables shops, industrial units, readymade garment shops, mobile repair shops, electronic goods and transport movement.

The traders’ on the occasion demanded relief to the affected traders, transporters and fruit growers who have suffered heavy losses due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner also directed them to come forward for voluntary Covid testing which has been started at fruit mandi.

