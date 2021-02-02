Traders, hoteliers, transporters suffered since 2019: CCI Jammu President

Newly elected Chamber of Commerce of Industry (CCI) Jammu, Arun Gupta today the traders, hoteliers, transporters and industrialists have suffered in Jammu and Kashmir post August 5, 2019 and due to covid19 situation.

“There should be special incentives for the traders, transporters and hoteliers in J&K especially after the scrapping of Art 370 and Art 35A because we have suffered mostly and the Government of India also knows about it. Therefore, the Government should provide incentives,” Gupta said while speaking to Greater Kashmir.

Gupta said: “We do not have figures of the total losses suffered by the traders, hoteliers, transporters and industrialists after August 5, 2019 and COVID19 situation. We are calculating the losses suffered by the traders.”

In this regard, he said: “I have planned to meet Prime Minister NarendraModi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to project the losses suffered by the businessmen, traders, hoteliers, and transporters and seek a special package from them.”

The CCI Jammu President said that: “I do not think any differences have developed between the traders of Jammu region and Kashmir region. We are still doing friendly trade.”

He, however, said that the climatic conditions and widening work on Jammu-Srinagar Highway somehow has affected trade leading to delay in transportation of goods.

For 12 months, he said, the Jammu-Srinagar highway usually remains disrupted for two months due to landslides, snowfall and widening work. “However, we trade with Kashmir for a full 10 months,” he added.

Earlier, he said that “During covid-19, the trade of both the regions affected whether it was tourism industry, tourism, transporters, hotels, and restaurants. All of them have suffered badly and no one went to Kashmir leading to suffering of the tourism sector,” said Arun Gupta.

He said that under these circumstances, the Government should announce a special package for them including traders of both regions.

“We suffered. The traders also released salaries of their employees during the lockdown. The Govt should waive-off interest on loans for atleast four months for traders, interests on the installments of transporters not be imposed and they should be given some time so that they can deposit their installments,” he said.

He said: “The hotels across J&K are not getting incentives from the Governments since they remained closed for 8 months and extra packages will be given to them,” he said.

Initially, he said: “The Government had given one month incentives to the hotel industry.”