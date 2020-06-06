Transport Cherry, Strawberry to outside JK: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday urged the government to press into service the refrigerated vans for transportation of perishable fruits especially Cherry and Strawberry to outside J&K markets in order to prevent growers from incurring huge financial losses this year.

Mir also demanded a special financial package for the artisans of Shehr-e-Khaas who have suffered immensely due to the COVID lockdown.

In a statement, Mir said “The government must facilitate refrigerated transportation for growers to ferry their produce to outside J&K markets on priority basis as the Cherry and Strawberry being perishable fruits have a small shelf life.”

He appreciated the government for contemplating to go for air cargo services for transportation of cherry from Kashmir to other parts of the country after June 15 but observed that any delay caused in this regard will serve no purpose to the growers because of perishability of their fruit.

The JKAP leader demanded that Mughal Road be also re-opened mainly for transportation of Cherry to other parts of the country.

Emphasizing on need to providing financial succour to the economically downtrodden artisans and weavers of Srinagar city especially those living Shehr-e-Khaas, Mir said the continuous lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus has severely hit the livelihood of hundreds of families associated with handicraft sector.

“Thousands of artisans and weavers especially living in Shehr-e-Khaas who make different types of handicraft products have been hit hard due to COVID lockdown and have suffered huge losses as they could not sell their products. The government should step in to help these families financially,” he demanded.