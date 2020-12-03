Transporters seek hike in passenger fare

Highlighting rise in diesel prices, All Transporters Union (ATU) on Thursday demanded hike in passenger fare and warned that if their demands are not met within a week they will start an agitation.

The ATU also sought an early meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to resolve the issue.

“During negotiation with us, the Government had assured that they will enhance the regular fare of passenger vehicles. However, they have not done it. Instead, they have withdrawn the 30 percent increase in fare which was hiked following negotiation with the transporters during COVID19 period,” said TS Wazir chairman ATU.

Wazir said that after 2018, the diesel price has been hiked by Rs 9 per liter, there has been a rise in rates of associated goods and increase in the petroleum products.

“We have to bear all the expenses, charges at toll plazas, and other related issues due to which the transport business has seen decline. We had negotiations with the Government in which we had been assured a hike in regular fare,” he said.

He said that “under these circumstances, we are not able to run even 50 percent of the public transport. The business has also been affected with the continuous closing of schools, colleges, and restrictions in Lakhanpur. Therefore, the inter-state buses have also not been plying and it has dented the business badly.”

“Do not take us for granted as we do not want to go on strike and cause inconvenience to public. However, we have decided to give one weeks time to the Government to consider our demands. If our demands are not accepted, we will adopt an agitational path,” Wazir warned. “We will block the roads after one week, if the demands are not accepted.”

He also appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to hold a meeting with the transporters to resolve their issues.