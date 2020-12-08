Treat all pensioners with dignity: Director A&T

The Director, Accounts and Treasuries, Kashmir today issued necessary instructions for the Treasuries Officer of Kashmir division while dealing with pensioners.

As per a circular issued here, the Director instructed all Treasury Officers/ officials to treat all pensioners with dignity and deal with them in a polite manner.

He directed them to acknowledge documents submitted by the pensioners with receipt and proper stamp.

He also directed District Treasury Officers in respect of sub treasuries falling under his/ her jurisdiction to take periodic review of pensioner grievances.