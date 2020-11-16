Trout production reaches 35 tons in Kulgam

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Monday kickstarted artificial breeding of Rainbow Trout at Trout Farm Chanser.

On the occasion breeding procedures were conducted in presence of DDC Kulgam. He also enquired about the seed production and distribution of seeds among the private and other farms.

The Assistant Director Fisheries, Shabir Ahmad informed the DDC that the hatchery is producing about 2 lakh fingerlings per annum and the quality seed is distributed among the private entrepreneurs of the district besides the government established trout farms.

He said that the quality seed is also used to stock natural water bodies to augment/increase fish production as a whole in district adding that the district has produced 35 tons of trout fish till date.

The Assistant Director said that under private sector 39 units are functional and stocked with 1.4 lakhs of trout seed.

He said that recently procured seed from Denmark is being raised to the brood stock size to overcome the genetic depletion and to replenish the brood stock.

Among others, ADDC Kulgam Riyaz Ahmad Sofi and other officers were present on the occasion.