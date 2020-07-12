Tryst with e-world debuts in 49th IHGF Fair | 38 JK craft exporters showcase products in India's largest B2B online platform

As coronavirus pandemic resets the basic rules worldwide, as many as 38 leading craft exporters from Jammu and Kashmir shall make a major push for business recovery in times of social distancing by participating in the six-day-long 49th IHGF Delhi Fair, Virtual Edition, beginning July 13 from SKICC.

The Virtual Fair being organized by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) shall be the country’s largest B2B online platform in home, fashion, lifestyle, textiles and furniture sector which shall assist buyers from all across the world to source products from India, including Jammu and Kashmir. The fair will see participation of over 1500 manufacturers and exporters showcasing more than 2000 product expressions.

The J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Department has made special arrangements for sponsoring exporters from Jammu and Kashmir in the EPCH fair. The Department is supporting the exporters in aggressive marketing of famed handmade products, finding buyers and developing e-portfolios for each of the 38 participants. The products that shall be on display through JK Pavilion in the virtual room include hand-knotted silk carpets, kani and sozni embroidered pashmina shawls, jamavars, crewel embroidered curtain cloth, chain stitch wall hangings, namda felted embroidered rugs, Basohli paintings, tweed coats, walnut wood carving, khatamband, papier machie and engraved copperware. The EPCH has shared usernames and passwords with all the 38 participants who shall login and access the exhibition area and e-booths during the fair virtually from anywhere with dedicated internet speed.

The handicrafts and handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir have mesmerized people from all over the world with their exotic style and unique oriental flair. The sector continues to generate foreign exchange reserves with exports touching more than Rs.935.00 crore during 2019-20. However, the Covid pandemic has hit export of products from Jammu and Kashmir in the first quarter of current fiscal due to total lockdowns and air and transport restrictions at the global level. Some of the big names in handicrafts sector which shall participate in the fair include J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation, Kashur Hunnar, Kanihama Guliannar Weavers Society, Venoo’s Furniture, Kawoosa Arts & Crafts, Bhat Kashmir Overseas and Pattoo & Sons.