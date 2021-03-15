TTK Prestige launches Oscar Kitchenhood range of chimneys

TTK Prestige has brought to the market its Oscar kitchenhood range of chimneys, which according to the company is combination of great design, aesthetics, functionality and innovation.

In a statement the company said, “This chimney range is loaded with features, which not only makes your kitchen safer and smoke-free but also adds great visual appeal. One of the most appealing and revolutionary features of this kitchen hood is its unique motion sensor technology, which ensures that you no longer have to press any buttons. The sensitive motion sensor ensures that you can enjoy an instant smoke free kitchen merely by waving your hand.”

With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, this chimney pulls the air away from the user and maintains an ideal air quality. It also eliminates harmful components like heat, odour and pollutants from the kitchen, whilst reducing harmful carbon monoxide, the statement said.

The Oscar range comes with an heat resistant tempered glass canopy, robust stainless steel body, oil collector and baffle filters, making it an ideal fit for modern urban kitchens. Its special baffle filters allow the smoke and moisture to pass through the channels while trapping the grease making it easier to clean. The Oscar range is equipped with Dual LED lights that provide enhanced illumination. Its speed control feature has 3 settings allowing you to choose the optimum speed required for your different cooking needs. It has an extremely convenient thermal auto-clean feature which reduces time spent on maintenance.

“The Oscar range comes with a life-time warranty in two variants: Oscar 600 and 900. Oscar 600 retails for INR 25,995 and the Oscar 900 retails for INR 27,995. Both are available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive, Lifestyle stores and other leading retailers,” the company said.