Tupperware India launches HomeShop in Kashmir

Tupperware India, a global premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, today announced launch of its innovative channel, the HomeShop in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, Tupperware has been expanding its direct presence across the length and breadth of the country. “Opening an official HomeShop in Kashmir marks a special milestone in the brand’s journey as the brand was not present in the valley earlier,” it said.

“AabrooRatta will be running the newly launched HomeShop by Tupperware. It is the company’s first HomeShop in the valley amongst 157 HomeShops across the country. It is located at Raj Bagh at Rather Complex near New Era School,” the statement reads.

“HomeShops are an innovative way to power up the Direct Selling channel. It is a unique combination of Direct Selling and Retail channels that gives the best of both worlds along with a homely environment. As part of the arrangement, the seller sets up a small product demonstration area within their home and invites their acquaintances to showcase the magic of Tupperware, on the lines of famous Tupperware house parties and sell directly to interested consumers. So far, there are 157HomeShops across 116 cities in India,” it said.

“I feel absolutely thrilled and am thankful to Tupperware for this opportunity. Through this association, I will be able to help people in my neighbourhood explore the magic of Tupperware products and experience the goodness of the brand. I definitely look forward to a long-term association with the brand where we will reap mutual benefits and grow to add value to each other,” said Aabroo, Ratta, HomeShop owner.