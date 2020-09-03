Twin CIIIT centres coming up in J&K by Oct-Nov 2020

To strengthen Industry Academia partnership and to bring Quality improvement in Technical education, Government of J&K is establishing two Centers for Invention, Innovation, Incubation& Training (CIIIT) in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with Tata Technologies. In connection with the development, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met with a team from Tata Technologies led by Pramod Thaware, India Head, Education Initiative at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The two centers are being built at Government Polytechnic College, Jammu and Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla and shall be established at a cost of approximately Rs. 360.00 crores.

The team from Tata Technologies gave the detailed briefing on the progress at the campus for setting up 9 competency centers. These centers will be useful for students from ITI, Diploma, B Tech, M Tech to enhance their skills in line with current Industry needs & future Technology trends.

Those present at the meeting also included Principal Secretary, School Education & Skill Development, Dr Asgar Samoon; Director Skill Development, Sajjad Hussain; Project Manager CIIIT, Prasanna Deshpande and Anil Kelapure, on behalf of Tata technologies.

It was also informed that the centre at Baramulla is slated to open by October 2020, while the centre at Jammu is expected to be ready by November 2020.