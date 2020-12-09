UAE-India Food Security Summit, 2020 | GI tagged Saffron of Kashmir launched in UAE

In a function, the Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Saffron from Kashmir was launched in Al Maya Super Market, Dubai, UAE, by Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, J&K, Navin K. Choudhary, in presence of Director Horticulture Kashmir and other dignitaries and delegates from Kashmir.

A GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Saffron from Kashmir stall will remain available in Al Maya Supper Market, which is headed by Group Director Kamal Vachani, AL Maya Dubai, UAE.

Pertinent to mention that a delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir led by Navin Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, J&K is participating in UAE-India Food Security Summit, 2020 with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international market and tap the Gulf market.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir alongwith Syed Jahangir Hashmi, Additional Secretary, Horticulture, K. K. Sharma of Agriculture Department, from J&K Government are also accompanying Principal Secretary.

During the meeting with Consulate General of India, Dr. Aman Puri, he said India is on radar for import of best quality fruits and food products and formulation of trade agreements with UAE. India has large cultivated land, which is a major driver for growth and makes India Self-reliance and focus needs to be given on hydroponics farming too.

Dr. Aman Puri remarked that UAE-India partnership in food trade can strengthen food security in the entire Middle East and North Africa region.

The summit brings several key stakeholders from both the countries on one platform to share their experiences, deliberations on solutions and explore ways to further increase the collaboration in the food security.

Delegates comprising prominent businessmen, investors and representatives of the public sector organizations, business entrepreneurs from J&K- Farooq Amin, Owais Altaf Bukhari, Umer Tramboo, Shahjahan, Sanjay Puri, Kulbhushan Khajuria, Shahid Kamili, Mushtaq Chaya, Mir Khurram, Ehsaan Javid, Maajid Waffai, Shahjahan, Manan Tramboo, Izhan Javeed also attended the event and held four to five roundtable discussions with businessmen/investors tycoons of UAE for exploring opportunities of business, investment and trade agreements with J&K, which are likely to be expected.

Principal Secretary told during round table conference that Kashmiri bakery is one of the best in quality in world besides apple, cherry, walnut, basmati rice and saffron. The delegation has completed a “fruitful” meeting with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Al Maya Group, UAE agreed to visit Kashmir in the month of June 2021 to see more trade agreements. The UAE and India aim to increase the volume of trade in food products mani folds in the next five years.

The summit also saw discussions and presentations on Food Processing equipment’s & technology, Dairy Product Development and infrastructure including development of logistics and integrated cold chains, infrastructure development for fishing harbours, floriculture with multi-national companies of UAE.