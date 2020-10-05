Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:36 PM

Uclean laundry service inaugurated in Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:36 PM
Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Uclean, a high end laundry services centre, was inaugurated here by the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Uclean has introduced a live store concept in association with US based manufacturing company “Alliance “. The owner, Jamshed Nazir, who has worked in MNCs since 2012, said Uclean has tie up with Chem dry for chemical and detergent which is highly rated supplier to 5 star hotels.

“We have uclean 24X7 call centre for customer care plus an online android app to order services from any location. We will facilitate free pick and drop,” he said adding that they will offer services like shoe cleaning, curtain cleaning, dry cleaning and bag cleaning also.

Related News