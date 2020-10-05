Uclean laundry service inaugurated in Srinagar

Uclean, a high end laundry services centre, was inaugurated here by the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Uclean has introduced a live store concept in association with US based manufacturing company “Alliance “. The owner, Jamshed Nazir, who has worked in MNCs since 2012, said Uclean has tie up with Chem dry for chemical and detergent which is highly rated supplier to 5 star hotels.

“We have uclean 24X7 call centre for customer care plus an online android app to order services from any location. We will facilitate free pick and drop,” he said adding that they will offer services like shoe cleaning, curtain cleaning, dry cleaning and bag cleaning also.