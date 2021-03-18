Udhyam Melas organised by DIC Srinagar conclude

District Industries Centre (DIC) Srinagar today concluded a series of Udhyam registration melas which were organised from 8-17 March 2021 in all Industrial estates of District Srinagar.

350 unit holders across the estates of District Srinagar took benefit of these melas and registered their units on spot on the udhyam portal. During these Melas, unit holders were appraised about the benefits of registering their units in udhyam which will eventually replace their EM 2 registration.

Udhyam registration is fully online, paperless, free registration based on self declaration for micro, small and medium enterprises, who will get permanent registration number after registration. After completion of process of registration, a certificate will be issued online. Those units who have EM 2 or UAM registration or any registration issued by any authority under ministry of MSME will have to mandatorily register themselves in udhyam.