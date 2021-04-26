Under PMDP J&K completes just 20 out of 54 projects in five years

Five years after the announcement of Prime Minister’s Development package, Jammu and Kashmir has been able to complete just 20 projects out of 54 projects which were funded under the package.

As per the official document of the J&K’s planning department, PMDP was announced in November 2015 with 63 projects with an outlay of Rs 80,068 crore. However post re-organization of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh, nine projects with an outlay of Rs 21,441 crore were transferred to Ladakh. UT of J&K was left with 54 projects having a budgetary allocation of 58,627 crore.

As per the official document out of 54 projects, just 20 have been completed or substantially completed, 11 have been completed and nine are substantially completed, rest of the 34 projects are still work in progress. As per the details out of total outlay of 58,627 crore, Rs 31,721 crore were utilized. These to-be completed projects are: Qazigund-Banihal tunnel section costing Rs 1386 crore; modernization of NIT Srinagar, Rs 100 crore; construction of government tourist assets in lieu of damaged/destroyed assets, Rs 100 crore; 12 development authorities, 3 tourist circuits, 50 tourist villages proposed under PMRP 2004, Rs 81 crore; solar off-grid home system, street lighting, Rs 37.45 crore; distribution of special assistance for augmentation of infrastructure for distribution system of power, Rs 3790 crore; support for sports infra, facilities of coaches, trainers etc, Rs 200 crore; and state government jobs to additional 3000 Kashmiri migrants, Rs 1080 crore. Officials informed that Lt Governor has directed the Administrative Secretaries to closely monitor the execution of all PMDP projects and have a regular review of the progress made thereon in order to remove the bottlenecks, if any.“The Lt Governor passed strict directions for speeding upon the ground implementation for early completion of the works. The Lt Governor also called for regular monitoring and submission of progress reports on a monthly basis.” “Sectoral progress should be monitored regularly to avoid unnecessary delay”, he maintained.

However, according to officials, two mega projects in Kashmir – the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Ring Road—announced under the PM Development Package in 2015 for Kashmir, have seen no progress since the announcement of the development package.