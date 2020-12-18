Union Addl Secretary reviews implementation of DILRMP in JK

Additional Secretary, Department of Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, H S Meena, today chaired a meeting to discuss and review progress on Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

The meeting was also attended by Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Land Record Management Agency (JaKLaRMA) Shaleen Kabra.

During the meeting, H S Meena stressed upon the officers that all mechanism of digitalization of land records shall be followed by as per norms of Government of India.

Giving details of the project Phase-I, the FC informed that completion of scanning of 692.20 lakh revenue documents (98.18%), completion of scanning of 52341 Revenue Maps (98.18%), completion of digitization of 2000 Revenue Maps of Jammu and Srinagar districts (99%) and establishment of 3895 Ground Control Points for survey/re-survey. Besides, State Data Center of Revenue Department is being setup by the IT Department for hosting CIS and shall be completed within the stipulated time, he apprised the meeting further.

Pertinently, updation of Jamabandies is urgently required for survey/re-survey to be taken up in the UT. The process of allotment of contract for digitization of Jamabandies of all districts of the UT with usage of CORS network based technology is at the final stage.