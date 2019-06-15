Union Minister reviews supply, availability of fertilisers in J&K

Union Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya on Saturday convened a review meeting regarding supply and availability of fertilizers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Central drug scheme in J&K: Court seeks reply from many

Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, J&K Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Director Fertilizer Movement (FM), GOI, Harvinder Singh, Director Agriculture, Jammu, (Controller Fertilizer J&K), PS Rathore, Director Law Enforcement, J & K, AR Samoon were also present on the occasion.

Stressing on the importance of inculcating sustainable and organic agricultural practices in farmers, the minister said, “The indiscriminate and un-judicious use of Chemical Fertilizers is harmful for the health of humans as well as animals. It is essential that government actively supports farmers to shift to organic practices that will not only yield healthy crop but also help improve structure and quality of the soil and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients.”

Also Read | Secretary agriculture review action plan under PMKSY

For this, he asked the department to actively promote use of organic/bio-fertilisers in the state. He also asked the department to engage with agriculture experts to identify sustainable ways for adoption of need based technology in farm sector.

Taking note of the issues pertaining to supply of fertilizer in the state, the Minster said avenues will be explored to set up storage facilities for fertilizer to create buffer stock of fertilizer to ensure no shortages during peak demand seasons. He said that the demands for opening of additional Rake Points and for developing infrastructure at existing rake points will be taken under consideration.

Also Read | Govt mulling merger of Wool Board, JKI

The minister also directed officers of the State Agriculture Production Department and the Fertilizer Supplying Companies to adhere to the guidelines and deadlines to bring transparency in the fertilizer business and to ensure timely supply of quality fertilizers to the farmers. He further asked to monitor the correct data entry regarding fertilizer stocks and sale records by the Wholesalers and Retailers in their respective areas.

Earlier, the Minister was briefed about the existing infrastructure for supply of fertilizers, primary movement of fertilizer supplies in the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, fertiliser targets for stocking and receipts during the current year.