Union Secy approves 10 High Value 30% CCIS cases of industrial units

Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, today chaired a meeting of Empowered Committee for Sanctioning of High Value Central Capital Investment Subsidy cases on Plant and Machinery under Special Package of Industrial Incentives for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K Package-II).

According to statement, the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Shah, General Manager, JKDFC, Gowhar Arif and General Mangers of concerned DICs through Video Conferencing from Srinagar while Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Director Finance Industries & Commerce, R.C Kotwal and General Mangers of concerned DICs participated in the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu.

During the meeting, 10 High Value 30 per cent CCIS cases on Plant and Machinery of Industrial Units of Jammu, Samba and Kathua amounting Rs 17.40 crore were placed before the Empowered Committee for approval, of which, 9 cases were cleared. Besides, the Committee also gave nod to one High Value 30 per cent CCIS case on Plant & Machinery worth Rs. 2.25 crore for Industrial Unit of Pulwama District, Kashmir.