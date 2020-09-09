Union Secy clears 58 cases with investment of Rs 224.26 crore

Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, today chaired a meeting of Empowered Committee (EC) for consideration of registration of manufacturing and service sector Units under Industrial Development Scheme-2017.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu Anoo Malhotra and Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Mehmood Shah through video conferencing from Jammu and Srinagar respectively.

During the meeting, 36 cases from Jammu division and 25 cases from Kashmir division were placed before the Empowered Committee for consideration of registration under IDS-2017, of which, 35 cases from Jammu Division and 23 cases of Kashmir Division were cleared by the Empowered Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the total investment in the cases cleared by Empowered Committee is to the tune of Rs 224.26 crore and these units shall be able to generate employment for about 1700 persons.