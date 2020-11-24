Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 12:25 AM

Unions expect about 25 crore workers to participate in strike on November 26

Central trade unions on Tuesday said that about 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the nationwide general strike on November 26, for which “preparations are in full swing”.

A statement has been issued by a joint forum comprising ten central trade unions — Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The joint platform also consists of independent federations/associations.

“Preparations are in full swing for 26th November all-India strike. We expect more than 25 crore workers to take part in the strike this time,” the joint forum said. Meanwhile, BJP aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has clarified that it will not participate in this strike.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMS said, “It is clarified that BMS and its units will not participate this politically motivated strike on 26th November 2020.”

The representatives of the ten central trade unions expressed satisfaction about the preparations of nationwide general strike on November 26, 2020 in a joint press conference held here.

