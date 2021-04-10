Upskilling workforce: FCIK inks MOU with CIIIT

Federation Chambers Industries of Kashmir (FCIK) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for upskilling and enhancing the skills of industry professionals with latest technologies at Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) established at Government Polytechnic College Baramullah.

According to a statement issued here, the MoU was signed at FCIK House between Dr Shafquat Ara Principal, Government Polytechnic Baramulla and Shahid Kamili, President along with Ovees Qadir Jamie, Secretary General FCIK. “The purpose of MoU between two institutions is to enhance the competency of the industry sponsored people at CIIIT Baramulla by imparting skill training on latest technologies with the help of faculty from Tata Technologies. It is to enhance the existing skills of the industrial professionals for competency development in modern engineering tools necessary for the product design and development. The main aim of the MoU would be the application of technology, through digital transformation in accordance with industry 4.0 standards to improve efficiency, maximize revenue growth and reduce operational cost in the industries,” it said.

Center for Invention, Innovation, incubation & Training will impart trainings in latest trends of Manufacturing Technology, Automobile Engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 with the help of subject experts from Tata Technologies Ltd Pune that has been established at an estimated cost of Rs 181 crore.

“FCIK has proposed facilities in the various industries for upskilling of polytechnic students to new technologies in their industries and both institutions agreed to collaborate with each other for the benefit of the students as well as industry sponsored professionals,” it further said.