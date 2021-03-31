Upsurge in COVID cases | Lockdown not a solution, will follow all guidelines: Hoteliers Club

Stating that lockdown is not the solution, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club on Wednesday said that the business must go on despite COVID as hoteliers are ready to follow all guidelines being issued by the government from time to time.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said “Kashmir tourism has incurred huge losses during past few years and it is not in a position to face another lockdown. COVID will not go away in a jiffy, it will take time, but at the same time we cannot stop doing our business till COVID virus is around. In this situation, we have a simple suggestion to the government that they should not take drastic measures which would create uncertainty among intending tourists.”

“Of late due to the consistent hard work and massive tourism promotion by the stakeholders and government, the number of visitors visiting Kashmir has shown encouragement,” he said adding that “the government must not make hue and cry over the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases.”

Chaya said that hoteliers will ensure strict adherence to the COVID guidelines to prevent the spread of viral respiratory infection in Kashmir. “Also all the travelers are tested on arrival at Srinagar airport.”

“We have been already following the SOPs in letter and spirit, and in future we will give assurance to the government that all COVID related protocols will be adhered by hoteliers in Kashmir,” Chaya said adding that “given the fact that vaccination has arrived, in this context the situation is not so bad as it is being presented.”

Zahoor Tramboo, executive member of JK Hoteliers Club said that the situation in past few years has broken the back of the hospitality sector. “Hoteliers are hardly able to meet their expenses; it has led to job losses in the sector. In view of this situation, we have high hopes from this season. Therefore it becomes imperative upon us to ensure adherence to SOPs but at the same time we seek government’s cooperation.”

JKHC has held press conference in the background of government issuing new guidelines in J&K and declaring Srinagar as ‘orange zone’ after the upsurge in COVID cases in the last few weeks.