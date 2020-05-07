US private sector cuts 20.2 mn jobs in April amid pandemic

Private companies in the US have cut around 20.2 million jobs in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a payroll data company revealed.

Payrolls in service-providing industries declined by 16,007,000 and goods producers cut 4,229,000 jobs, Xinhua news agency quoted the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report as saying on Wednesday.

Large firms shed 8,963,000 workers, medium companies 5,269,000 and small businesses 6,005,000 employees, the report showed.

“Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession,” AhuYildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. “Additionally, it is important to note that the report is based on the total number of payroll records for employees who were active on a company’s payroll through the 12th of the month,” he said, noting the report does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on overall employment.