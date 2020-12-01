UT level, District Level committees to monitor central schemes implementation

General Administration Department today constituted a Union Territory Level Monitoring Committee (UTLMC) and District Level Monitoring Committees (DLMC) for all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for implementation of central schemes.

In this regard, the GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi issued orders constituting a 11 members committee under Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam for the implementation of Central Sector scheme for Financing facility under ‘Agriculture infrastructure fund’ in the Union Territory.

This committee will implement National Level Monitoring Committee (NLMC) guidelines at the UT level and provide feedback to the NLMC, to examine and approve the selected list of beneficiaries / projects for inclusion in the scheme in consultation with the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC).

The District Level Committee headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners of all the 20 districts of J&K has also been constituted to implement and monitor the system within the overall framework, and they will identify the beneficiaries, to ensure viability of the project and prepare a viable project report to support the beneficiaries in collaboration with PMU.