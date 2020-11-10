Business, Today's Paper
V-C KVIB reviews progress on establishment of clusters

To evaluate the status of industrial clusters being established by J&K Khadi Village Industry Board (KVIB) in the UT of J&K, a review meeting was chaired by Vice- Chairperson of the Board Dr Hina Shafi Bhat.

It was also discussed that out of 10 approved clusters, 6 clusters are being developed in Kashmir division and 4 clusters in Jammu division.

The Vice Chairperson directed all the stakeholders to ensure that all the clusters are established well in time. She asked the officials to work in close coordination to ensure that the benefits of these clusters are provided to the traditional artisans.

The meeting was attended by the Director CDI; Secretary/CEO J&K KVIB; FA&CAO J&K KVIB; Dy.CEO KVIB (KD); I/c Pollination Centre SKUAST-K; General Manager SICOP; Divisional Officer KVIB Jammu Division; COO J&K ITCO and Development Officer Bee-Keeping, J&K KVIB.

