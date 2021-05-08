Variety of vegetable seedlings available at Hi-Tech Polyhouse Shopian

In order to provide a backup to upscale cropping intensity of vegetable seedlings under controlled conditions, a Hi-tech poly house established by the department of Agriculture at Mini Secretariat Shopian provides variety of vegetable seedlings to the farmers to produce high quality vegetables.

The Hi-tech polyhouses will maximize the outreach among the enthusiastic growers by expanding the introduction of high value crops of Exotic vegetables for better remunerations and better future.

The department of Agriculture Shopian is in mission mode to promote the vegetable sector of the district and also aims at providing more and more vegetable seedlings to the growers (farmers) for achieving self-sufficiency in vegetables.

By erecting these hi-tech poly green houses the department of Agriculture will be able to provide three times more seedlings of hybrid, local as well as exotic vegetables to the growers so as to improve their well being and economic condition and be able to earn their livelihood at ease.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture department Shopian has asked the farmers to come forward and take advantage of it and also adopt this activity for domestic as well as commercial purposes.