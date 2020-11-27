Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 10:46 PM

VC KVIB chairs bankers meet

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 10:46 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Vice Chairperson Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, today chaired Bankers meet to review progress under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme and JK Rural Employment Generation Programme.

The bankers, while presenting details about the number of cases sanctioned so far under both the schemes, informed that the pending cases under these schemes will be sanctioned by ending December 2020.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Representational Pic

Testing ramped up in Jammu, cases on rise

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of KVIB, Vice President J&K Bank, Cluster Heads, Lead District Managers, Director RSETI’s from all the districts and other bankers and senior officers from DIC and KVIC.

Related News