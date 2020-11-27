VC KVIB chairs bankers meet

Vice Chairperson Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, today chaired Bankers meet to review progress under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme and JK Rural Employment Generation Programme.

The bankers, while presenting details about the number of cases sanctioned so far under both the schemes, informed that the pending cases under these schemes will be sanctioned by ending December 2020.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of KVIB, Vice President J&K Bank, Cluster Heads, Lead District Managers, Director RSETI’s from all the districts and other bankers and senior officers from DIC and KVIC.