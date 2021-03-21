VC KVIB chairs valedictory function at Budgam

MSMEs are the engines of growth, strong pillar of development and have a unique role in socio economic upliftment of weaker section particularly SC, ST community, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Vice Chairperson (VC) J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today said.

She said this while addressing a huge gathering of entrepreneurs including officers and officials besides other citizens present during the concluding ceremony of weeklong exhibition organised by KVIB Budgam under National Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe HUB, NSSH at New Bus Stand, here.

She said that MSME has emerged as a huge source of providing employment opportunities to the unemployed and educated youth.