VC SKUAST-K, Director Agriculture Kashmir visit IIKSTC Pampore

The Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. J P Sharma and Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre Dussu, Pampore to take stock of its functioning.

During the visit, the Director Agriculture Kashmir gave a detailed presentation of the functioning and services provided by the Centre to the saffron growers. He also highlighted the importance of the ambitious National Saffron Mission Project.

Chowdhary said that the centre is one of the best in the sub-continent and is equipped with all the latest mandated facilities for cultivation, production, post-harvest management and marketing of the saffron. He said the Centre has introduced an e-auctioning platform, electronic marketing facility for the saffron growers where they could trade virtually and on national as well as international platform.

The Director said that the IIKSTC is planning to organize training programs for saffron farmers so that they could be made face to face with the real time interventions practiced and adopted in the saffron sector.

While expressing his views Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof J P Sharma said that the university will provide all possible support to the department so that the saffron crop of Kashmir which is one of the best in the world could touch the new heights and the concerned farmers socio-economic situation could be transformed.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Director Law Enforcement and other senior officers of the Department and the scientists of India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre were present on the occasion.