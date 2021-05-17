Business, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 12:48 AM

VC SKUAST-K interacts with varsity officers, directorate of agriculture

An interaction meeting between SKUAST-Kashmir and Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir organised by Directorate of Research was held at Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by Prof. J. P. Sharma Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir and Jammu and Co-chaired by Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary, Director Agriculture Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Director Research, Director Extension, Director Education, Dean Agriculture, Dean Horticulture and various Heads of Divisions of SKUAST-Kashmir, besides Joint Directors, Deputy Directors and other Sr. Officers of Department of Agriculture Kashmir were present during the interaction.

Prof. Sarfaraz A. Wani, Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir enlisted the research achievements

and Prof. D. M. Makhdoomi enumerated the extension programmes of the University.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, spoke about the expectations the Department of Agriculture has from

the University, that includes strengthening of seed production of maize, cereals, potatoes, vegetables,

saffron, Kalazeera and various exotic vegetables. He also stressed for development of policy for

water harvesting, prevention of soil erosion and increasing irrigation efficiency.

Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir gave a detailed presentation on seed requirement of Department, skill

development training needs, organic input production and water conservation.

Prof J. P. Sharma in his address stressed upon forging closer links between the University Scientists and Field functionaries. He advised for organising frequent meetings between Development Departments and SKUAST. He also suggested active collaboration between two farm Universities of J&K. He assured the Department of Agriculture that the indent for breeder seed will be met to the maximum extent. He stressed upon water conservation, formulation of yearly training calendar, impact assessment of various technologies, value addition, crop diversification and promotion of high value and underutilized crops. He laid emphasis on research into ICT driven Smart Agricultural Practices, Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Urban Agriculture, market intelligence, along with branding and packaging of Agricultural Commodities for increasing the farmer’s income.

The meeting ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Prof. A H Mughal, Associate Director

Research (Agri).

