Vegetable, cherry growers suffering due to lockdown: RTI Movement

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat on Sunday urged upon the authorities to come to the rescue of vegetable and cherry growers of Kashmir who were under complete stress due to COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, Bhat said vegetable growers were not able to transport their produce to outside Kashmir and lot of vegetables like green peas, cauliflower and cabbage was rotting in fields or sold at very low cost locally. “Same is the case with cherry and strawberry farmers,” Bhat said.

He said if fruits like mango, bananas and grapes and different vegetables can be imported to Kashmir from other states why cannot fruits and vegetables from Kashmir be allowed to be transported to other states?

“Even apples in CA stores could not be transported on time. Our cherry and strawberries growers and vegetable farmers have suffered losses. The government must come to their rescue and allow free movement of trucks from Srinagar to Jammu and Delhi onwards,” Bhat said.

“From May to July there is scarcity of vegetables in Indian market and Kashmir vegetable growers used to get good rates of their produce especially for green peas, garlic, onions, cabbage and cauliflower, but since this has been drastically affected for last two months, the farmers are suffering a lot,” he said.