Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 12:42 AM

Vehicle Scrappage policy approved for govt, PSU vehicles

To come into effect from April 1, 2022 for over 15-year-old vehicles
The policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles owned by government departments and PSUs is likely to be notified soon and will be implemented from April 1, 2022, the government said on Monday.

The Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister NitinGadkarihas approved the policy. “The minister… Approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15 years in age,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. “It is to be notified, and will come into effect from 1st April, 2022,” the statement said. On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles.

“We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy,” Gadkari had said on January 15. The minister had also said that once the policy is approved, India will become an automobile hub and there will also be reduction in the prices of automobiles.

He had said recycled material from old vehicles will help reduce the prices, adding that the automobile industry’s turnover, which is Rs 4.5 lakh crore with Rs 1.45 lakh crore exports, will get a boost.

Earlier, Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman had said that a policy for scrapping of old vehicles “is in the works” and will be announced after ministries concerned “fine tune” it.

In May 2016, the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet ModernisationProgramme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road.

