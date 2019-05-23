Business
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 5:49 PM

'Venue' unveiled at Shuhul Hyundai in Srinagar

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 5:49 PM
Mubashir Khan/GK

Shuhul Hyundai Srinagar on Thursday   launched the India’s ‘first’ fully-connected SUV – Hyundai VENUE at its showroom at MA Road Srinagar.

The ‘VENUE’  was unveiled by RTO Kashmir Akramullah Tak in  presence  Of  Ghulam  Mohammad  Guroo  Chairman  Shuhul  Group  Of  Companies,  Bilal Guroo  Director Shuhul Group , Owais Guroo, Director Shuhul Group, Mian Adil (CEO Shuhul Group) Aabid  Yousuf  Wani (Manager Sales),  staff and  members of civil society, media  and valued customers.

Speaking at the launch, Mian Adil said: “We are extremely delighted with the launch of Hyundai VENUE in India. VENUE will be India’s First fully Connected SUV equipped with our global Blue Link Connected Technology. The Indian market is at the center of Hyundai’s global growth plan, and the launch of VENUE will strengthen our commitment to the Indian Market and fulfill our promise of creating a happy life for our customers.”

The Hyundai VENUE has been designed to offer solid road presence, refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity with Hyundai Blue Link, said a company statement.

Equipped with many first and best in segment with connectivity features, Hyundai VENUE will become a personal sanctuary for their customers, it added.

“We are sure Hyundai VENUE will create a new benchmark in the segment and demonstrate Hyundai’s unwavering promise of offering the highest quality and feature rich products to the customers,” it said.

