'Venue' unveiled at Shuhul Hyundai in Srinagar

Shuhul Hyundai Srinagar on Thursday launched the India’s ‘first’ fully-connected SUV – Hyundai VENUE at its showroom at MA Road Srinagar.

The ‘VENUE’ was unveiled by RTO Kashmir Akramullah Tak in presence Of Ghulam Mohammad Guroo Chairman Shuhul Group Of Companies, Bilal Guroo Director Shuhul Group , Owais Guroo, Director Shuhul Group, Mian Adil (CEO Shuhul Group) Aabid Yousuf Wani (Manager Sales), staff and members of civil society, media and valued customers.

Speaking at the launch, Mian Adil said: “We are extremely delighted with the launch of Hyundai VENUE in India. VENUE will be India’s First fully Connected SUV equipped with our global Blue Link Connected Technology. The Indian market is at the center of Hyundai’s global growth plan, and the launch of VENUE will strengthen our commitment to the Indian Market and fulfill our promise of creating a happy life for our customers.”

The Hyundai VENUE has been designed to offer solid road presence, refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity with Hyundai Blue Link, said a company statement.

Equipped with many first and best in segment with connectivity features, Hyundai VENUE will become a personal sanctuary for their customers, it added.

“We are sure Hyundai VENUE will create a new benchmark in the segment and demonstrate Hyundai’s unwavering promise of offering the highest quality and feature rich products to the customers,” it said.