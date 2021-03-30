Venus launches four new Fan models for summer

Venus, known for its range of water heaters, solar water heaters and smart water heaters in a bid to expand its range of fans, has launched four new models in the premium segment.

In a statement issued here, the company said that the after the resounding success of ceiling and pedestal fans, Venus has been expanding its Product Portfolio in Fans.

The new products according to the statement are, “Halo Ceiling Fan (ABS LED Fans): An aesthetic Fan made from ABS material; copper motor ensures long life; has a 15 watts LED light to illuminate the room; designed for higher air delivery with quiet & smooth operation. Sonic Ceiling Fan: Inspired by Diamond Alloy wheel design seen in automobiles, this Fan has ergonomically designed sleek blades, increased blade thickness, reliable and durable 14 pole motor and Aerodynamic design ensures higher Air Delivery. Infinity Pedestal Fan:Adjustable Dual-Axis Oscillation for uniform airflow; three adjustable wind modes; easy monitoring with LED display; convenient remote-control option and durable AS Blade. Novella Ceiling Fan: Aesthetic ABS Fans with Rust proof construction; 18 pole powerful motor, Striking design PU coated premium finish; designed for higher air delivery with quiet & smooth operation.”

Ramkumar, Managing Director said, “Venus is known in the market for its Water Heaters. In the next few years, we will be known equally for our new categories such as Fans and Air Coolers. Innovation will differentiate us in the market. We have invested in many value additions which offers customers convenience and aesthetics”