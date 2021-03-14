VIT-AP conducts national workshop on data science, advanced computing

Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Virtually Inaugurated a Five Day National workshop on Data Science and Advanced Computing organised by School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University.

In a statement the varsity said that the Minister lauded the efforts of the university in conducting National and International level workshops, Conferences by inviting professionals from both industry and academia which according to him will be helpful to increase the employability. By learning Data science students can be data scientist, Machine learning engineer, Machine Learning scientist, Application architect, Enterprise architect, Data architect, Infrastructure architect, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence (BI) Developer, Statistician as such. He said that this Govt. is focused to offer on the Value, skill and Technology based education. He also welcomed 2493 students participating from 26 states of India and 7 foreign countries.

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT said that adopting new technologies and analytical approach is a must in data driven world for 21st Century jobs. This workshop will not only encourage the participants towards new research directions but also provide a wide opportunity for them to interact with experts from different parts of the world. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, VC, VIT-AP expounded that the School of Advanced Sciences is organizing a 5-Day National Workshop on “Data Science and Advanced Computing in an online mode on 13th -14th March 2021 (Level-I) and 19th -21st March.