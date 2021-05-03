VIT-AP University announces merit scholarships

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT has announced GV Merit Scholarship and RajeswariAmmal Merit Scholarship aimed at supporting candidates enrolling Non-Engineering programmes such as BBA, B.Com., Law, B.Sc. and B.A. and Post Graduate programmes from the academic year 2021-22.

According to a statement issued here, Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP explained that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any Board Topper across the country. “Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme. He also stated the eligibility criteria to avail RajeswariAmmal merit scholarship, the candidate must be a District Topper from any state across the country. The admitted candidate is eligible for a 50% scholarship on the Tuition Fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the District Topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25% scholarship making it as 75% scholarship,” he said.

Dr. SekarViswanathan, Vice President, VIT –AP said that the PG Merit Scholarship for all PG Programmes with 100% Scholarship to all admitted candidates who have secured CGPA of 9.0/ 90% or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and Merit scholarship of 50% to the admitted candidates who have secured CGPA of 8.0/ 80% or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and under this category, an additional 25% of Scholarship will be given for a girl candidate making it as 75% Scholarship.

Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP said that these Merit Scholarships can be availed in Non-Engineering programme from the academic year 2021-22. The last date to apply for admission is 31st May 2021. For more details, may please visit www.vitap.ac.in or e-mail to [email protected] or call 7901091283, he added.