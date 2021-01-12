VIT-AP University inaugurates STARS Programme, issues free laptops to students

DrSekarViswanathan Vice president VIT AP University inaugurated 4th Batch of STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) programme and issued free laptops to STAR students at VIT AP University, Amaravati.

According to a statement by the university, STARS programme aims to provide opportunities to underprivileged rural students to pursue quality higher education. The scheme is implemented in the thirteen Districts of Andhra Pradesh. “Through this scheme, since the academic year 2017-18, one male and one female student from Government Junior Colleges located in the rural areas in each district is selected and offered complete Free Education inclusive of Hostel Facilities to pursue their education at VIT-AP. Hence every year 26 students from 13 districts are benefited under the exclusive VIT-AP STARS scheme,” the statement reads.

Viswanathan in his address drew emphasis on hard work and exhorted the students to focus on their education to be the firsts in their chosen areas. “By utilising the opportunities on campus, one can learn foreign languages like French, Spanish and German. He also encouraged the students to utilize these opportunities by active participation in clubs and chapters to make best their careers and live a balanced life. It is the quality of education, the presence of good faculty, the right ambience and eco system that enables students to unleash their creativity and genius and VIT AP has an impressive record on this score,” he said while reiterating the Kothari Commission statement that “The destiny of the country is shaped in the classrooms”

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice chancellor, VIT AP University said that STARS aims to provide opportunities to under privileged rural students to pursue quality higher education.