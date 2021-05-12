VIT Business School gets AACSB International accreditation

VIT Business School, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, the top accrediting body for business schools globally.

According to a press statement, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), USA accreditation places VIT Business School among the prestigious global business schools that have received this recognition.

“It joins the league of only 901 business schools across 58 countries that are AACSB accredited. VITBS is the 15th accredited business school in India and 2nd in Tamil Nadu. The business school that operates out of Vellore and Chennai campuses has achieved this coveted recognition,” the statement reads.

On achieving this accreditation, Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT said, “It is a prestigious moment for Vellore Institute of Technology. We thank AACSB for recognising VIT Business School’s academic rigour, research excellence, social, Industry and global connectivity. I congratulate Team VITBS, for achieving AACSB’s global accreditation. The team shall strive to reach newer heights in serving the students and society.”

“VIT Business School is one of the constituent schools of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The business school has been offering business education for more than a quarter century now. VITBS that started as a Department of Management Studies in 1994 offers three programs namely BBA, MBA and PhD. It provides several opportunities for students to obtain a global exposure through different programs like the credit transfer program with University of Michigan Dearborn campus,” it said. “VIT Business School started its AACSB accreditation journey in 2017. In three years, the school went through the rigorous steps of eligibility application to the final self-evaluation report with the support of AACSB-appointed global business school deans as mentor and as peer review team members. These peers from renowned accredited business schools endorsed the rigour in teaching, research, industry, alumni and global connectivity of VIT Business School. The social responsibility and industry connectivity dimensions of the curriculum were appreciated as part of the review process.”