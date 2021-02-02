VIT opens Admin Office at Hyderabad

JayeshRanjan, Principal Secretary to the Govt. Industries, Commerce and IT, Telangana State inaugurated VIT Hyderabad office on Monday.

In a statement the varsity said that Ramesh Kaza, Senior MD and Country Head-IT, State Street India., Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT and Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University were present on the occasion. In his address the Chief guest lauded the efforts of VIT in reaching out to aspiring students and parents and fostering strong corporate relations with IT, Software and core companies in the state.

Ramesh Kaza extended his greetings to the VIT family and urged the aspiring students to make use of this office for all their queries. This endeavour of VIT shows its commitment in reaching out to aspiring young talent.

This VIT Hyderabad office launched today is with the primary purpose of facilitating aspiring candidates, parents as an information centre and to corroborate, build corporate relations with IT, software and core companies. VIT-AP had stellar placements for its first batch of B. Tech students with multiple offers for several students. Also worthy of mention is over 76 companies offered 440 placements this year as mentioned by Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor at VIT-AP highlighted how the entire teaching-learning process at the university is centred around the seven schools offering UG, PG,5years Integrated programmes and Research Programmes. Our B. Tech Admission is based on VITEEE Rank. In engineering stream, we offer B. Tech CSE, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Business Systems (In collaboration with TCS), Robotics, Data Analytics Networks and Security, Artificial Intelligence. ECE, ECE-VLSI, ECE-Embedded Systems and Mechanical Engineering.