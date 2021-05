The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 will be conducted as online remote proctored examination on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the university said in a statement.

The applications will be closed on 20th May, 2021. Candidates are requested to complete the application at the earliest and take the examinations in a safe environment. Further details are available in the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) website “www.vit.ac.in”.