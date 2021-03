German auto major Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced bookings for the second batch of its SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) as part of its plans to launch four SUVs in the country this year.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said customer deliveries of the T-Roc will start from May 2021. The company plans to launch its SUVs, Taigun, new Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc, all based onthe MQB platform this year in India.