Voltas Beko launches digital campaign on Dishwashers

Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltbek) – a JV between India’s No. 1 AC Brand, Voltas and Europe’s leading consumer durables player, Arçelik, has launched a new digital video commercial (DVC)- showcasing their extensive range of Dishwashers.

According to statement, the digital video, conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, is inspired by a bunch of friends who are doubling up their responsibilities on the personal and professional front.

Speaking about the campaign, Prasenjit Basu, Marketing Head, Voltas Beko, said, “We have witnessed a significant spike in demand for both our table top and full-size Dishwashers in the last two months. It’s interesting to note how consumers are increasingly adopting technology to ease their multitasking lives. Some of the differentiated features like the Dirt Sensor, Aqua Intense and Corner Intense technology which effectively washes heavily soiled utensils, catering to the cooking and food habits of an Indian consumers, has been a huge draw for our consumers.