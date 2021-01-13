Vowcare dedicates its calendar to COVID warriors

Vowcare, a Kashmir based pharmaceutical company has launched its calendar for 2021 to appreciate the organisations and individuals at the forefront of COVID fight.

In a statement the company said, the release event was attended by many social worker organizations and officials from Kashmir Medical fraternity. The dignitaries included Director SKIMS Dr. A G Ahangar and other officials.

While talking at the calendar launch, Director SKIMS dwelled on the COVD fight taken up by various organizations particularly the Kashmir health sector.

“It was due to the combined efforts of various organizations that we were able to curb the spread of COVID. I can say that due to the joint initiative of both social and government organisations, scores of lives were save by doctors,” Ahangar said.

He said that at the time when people were in panic and everything was in lockdown, Doctors, paramedics, NGOs put their life at stake while serving at the forefront. He praised Vowcare for the theme of calendar saying that it is a great tribute to COVID warriors.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, GowharWani, proprietor Vowcare said that their aim was to present an acknowledgment of the great service provided by various organizations.

“As an organisation which directly deals with healthcare we wanted to do our bit to appreciate the COVID warriors. In this calendar we have dedicated each page to different organisations that have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. These organizations include Hospitals, NGOs, Media and others,” Wani said.