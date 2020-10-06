Wall-putty unit holder booked

The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) Baramulla booked a wall-putty manufacturing unit at Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday over the charges of cheating consumers by using brand name of known company on their products.

The Assistant Controller, LMD, Baramulla, Mudasir Ahmad, said based on a complaint a raid was conducted at a manufacturing unit of Wall-putty at Sheeri Baramulla, during which the owner of the manufacturing unit was found using brand name of some other known company for his product.

“The owner of the factory was found using name of some other brand on his product which tantamount to punishment under the law. The seizure memo was issued on spot and the owner of the unit was asked to explain the reason behind the brazen violation of section 36 of the legal metrology act 2009,” he said. In another case a hardware goods company at Sopore was imposed a fine of Rs 25000 for violating the provisions of Legal Metrology Act 2009.