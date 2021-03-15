Week-long State level Exhibition under NSSH held at Budgam

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, today inaugurated a week-long State Level Exhibition under NSSH (SC-ST Hub) organized by KVIB Budgam at New Bus Stand here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC emphasized the need that the programmes and other welfare schemes run by KVIB shall be focused primarily on to boost socio-economic conditions of the needy persons. He said KVIB has a unique responsibility in providing monetary success to the unemployed educated youth by involving them to adopt and take advantage of the employment generating opportunities.

In seeking alternate employment by establishing their own micro units, the DDC asked the concerned that while making products and other material they should maintain quality and standard.