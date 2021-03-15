Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 11:42 PM

Week-long State level Exhibition under NSSH held at Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 11:42 PM
Greater Kashmir

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, today  inaugurated a week-long State Level Exhibition under NSSH (SC-ST Hub) organized by KVIB Budgam at New Bus Stand here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC emphasized the need that the programmes and other welfare schemes run by KVIB shall be focused primarily on to boost socio-economic conditions of the needy persons. He said KVIB has a unique responsibility in providing monetary success to the unemployed educated youth by involving them to adopt and take advantage of the employment generating opportunities.

Trending News

Bandipora woman's death triggers protest

Authorities sit on Baramulla Master Plan

Snow clearance operation on Mughal Road

Representational Pic

'Sticky bombs a serious threat'

In seeking alternate employment by establishing their own micro units, the DDC asked the concerned that while making products and other material they should maintain quality and standard.

Related News