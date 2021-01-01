Welcome 2021: HK Cement releases wall calendars

Kashmir based premier conglomerate HRCC’s sister concern HK Cements Private Limited on Wednesday, 31st of December, unveiled their wall calendars for the year 2021, company PRO said. The function was held at their corporate office in Srinagar.

“Every year we focus on a specific theme and this year also we selected two themes. One wall calendar has the virtues of Allah taken from the revered Prayer book of Kashmir ‘Awrad-i-fathiya’. The verses of ‘Awrad-i-fathiya’ are regular feature in our wall calendars every year, and another one is nature-based, showcasing Valley’s diverse water bodies,” PRO said in a company statement.

Awrad calendar is also provided with Islamic Hijri dates and months besides the Gregorian calendar. This calendar depicts the virtues of God, designed calligraphically in Arabic language and provided with English and Urdu translations for every verse. The prefix ‘Hu’, meaning ‘He’, addressed to God, is designed in a special Arabic calligraphy style and the virtues have been then added as mentioned in Awrad e Fatihiya.

Another one is based on the different water bodies showcasing waterfalls, lakes of the valley, the livelihood attached to them, and Alpine lakes.

“This diversity of water bodies makes us naturally rich and bestows a sustainable ecosystem that’s what is our message in this year’s calendar, that we should safeguard our biodiversity”, CEO and Director of HK Group, Mir Feroz Ahmed said.