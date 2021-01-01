Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 12:43 AM

Welcome 2021: HK Cement releases wall calendars

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 12:43 AM

Kashmir based premier conglomerate HRCC’s sister concern HK Cements Private Limited on Wednesday, 31st of December, unveiled their wall calendars for the year 2021, company PRO said. The function was held at their corporate office in Srinagar.

“Every year we focus on a specific theme and this year also we selected two themes. One wall calendar has the virtues of Allah taken from the revered Prayer book of Kashmir ‘Awrad-i-fathiya’. The verses of ‘Awrad-i-fathiya’ are regular feature in our wall calendars every year, and another one is nature-based, showcasing Valley’s diverse water bodies,” PRO said in a company statement.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour

KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

Awrad calendar is also provided with Islamic Hijri dates and months besides the Gregorian calendar. This calendar depicts the virtues of God, designed calligraphically in Arabic language and provided with English and Urdu translations for every verse. The prefix ‘Hu’, meaning ‘He’, addressed to God, is designed in a special Arabic calligraphy style and the virtues have been then added as mentioned in Awrad e Fatihiya.

Another one is based on the different water bodies showcasing waterfalls, lakes of the valley, the livelihood attached to them, and Alpine lakes.

“This diversity of water bodies makes us naturally rich and bestows a sustainable ecosystem that’s what is our message in  this year’s calendar, that we should safeguard our biodiversity”, CEO and Director  of HK Group, Mir Feroz Ahmed said.

Related News